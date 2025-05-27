Three dead as heavy rain batters Kerala; red alert for Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Heavy rain lashed across the state resulting in three deaths and widespread damage, on Monday.

Two fatalities were reported in Alappuzha, where an 18-year-old girl from Palluruthy died when a roadside shop collapsed on her and a 62-year-old drowned in a water body.

In Kollam, a 55-year-old man was killed after a rubber tree branch fell on him while he was pruning the tree. In Adhur, a farmer lost nearly 100 areca palms due to strong winds.

The heavy rains caused several trees to fall on railway tracks, disrupting train services. Three trains were delayed for an hour after a coconut tree fell on power lines near the Kumbla railway track while a large tree from private property toppled onto the tracks between Guruvayur and Punkunnam.

The southwest monsoon was vigorous on Monday. Urumi in Kozhikode recorded the highest rainfall of 21cm, followed by Ayyankunnu in Kannur with 20cm. Unofficial reports suggest over 20cm of rainfall in other areas, including Sheni (Kasaragod), Banasurasagar and Thariyode (Wayanad), Pinarayi (Kannur), and Kuttiyadi (Kozhikode), within 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intense rainfall across Kerala on Tuesday, issuing a red alert for three districts: Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur. An orange alert has been issued for Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kasaragod, while Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Palakkad remain under yellow alert.

However, IMD officials have ruled out the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall in the red alert districts. They clarified that the alert was based on the cumulative impact of recent rainfall rather than an expectation of intense downpours on Tuesday alone.