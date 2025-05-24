Monsoon arrives in Kerala, earliest onset over Indian mainland since 2009

NEW DELHI: The southwest monsoon reached Kerala on Saturday, marking its earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In 2009, the monsoon arrived on 23 May, while the earliest ever recorded onset was on 18 May in 1990.

The IMD had already forecast an early onset of the southwest monsoon (SWM) with above-normal rainfall across the country for 2025. On 10 May, the IMD had predicted the monsoon’s arrival over the Kerala coast by 27 May.

In its initial monsoon forecast released on 15 April, the IMD projected a high probability of above-normal seasonal rainfall throughout the country. It expects the 2025 southwest monsoon to exceed 105% of the long-period average (LPA), with a model error margin of ±5%.