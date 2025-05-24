Two deaths, widespread damage across Kerala as monsoon arrives early

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two people died in Kannur while widespread damage was reported from across the state, especially in the northern districts, as the southwest monsoon made an early onset over Kerala on Saturday.

Bayas Oroyana, a Jharkhand native, died in a landslide while working on the NH 66. Earlier in the day, another landslide claimed the life of Ratheesh, 52, at Azhiyur in Kannur.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded red alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Sunday. On Monday, all districts, barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha, will be under red alert, it said.

In view of the landslide threat, the Idukki and Wayanad administrations have imposed restrictions on access to tourist spots. In Wayanad, where a minor landslip was reported, the collector has ordered a halt to operation of quarries. The Thiruvananthapuram collector has ordered felling of trees in public and private properties that pose a danger to people.

This marks the earliest onset of the southwest monsoon in Kerala in 16 years. The IMD said this year’s onset was eight days ahead of the normal schedule of June 1, and was the earliest after 2009, when it set in over Kerala on May 23. IMD has forecast amove normal monsoon this time.

Red alert: May 25: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

May 26: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod