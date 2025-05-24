Two deaths, widespread damage across Kerala as monsoon arrives early

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two people died in Kannur while widespread damage was reported from across the state, especially in the northern districts, as the southwest monsoon made an early onset over Kerala on Saturday.
Bayas Oroyana, a Jharkhand native, died in a landslide while working on the NH 66. Earlier in the day, another landslide claimed the life of Ratheesh, 52, at Azhiyur in Kannur.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded red alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Sunday. On Monday, all districts, barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha, will be under red alert, it said.
In view of the landslide threat, the Idukki and Wayanad administrations have imposed restrictions on access to tourist spots. In Wayanad, where a minor landslip was reported, the collector has ordered a halt to operation of quarries. The Thiruvananthapuram collector has ordered felling of trees in public and private properties that pose a danger to people.
This marks the earliest onset of the southwest monsoon in Kerala in 16 years. The IMD said this year’s onset was eight days ahead of the normal schedule of June 1, and was the earliest after 2009, when it set in over Kerala on May 23. IMD has forecast amove normal monsoon this time.
Red alert: May 25: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod
May 26: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod
Control rooms opened in all districts
Uprooting of trees, falling of billboards, snapping of power lines and waterlogging was reported as heavy rain continued to lash the state, especially northern districts, on Saturday. The state government opened 24-hour control rooms in all districts. They can be reached at 1077 and 1070.
Besides heavy rain in the state, the IMD has predicted squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph along the Kerala coast. Fishermen were advised not to venture out into the sea.
Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm in 24 hours) is likely to occur at a few places with very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm in 24 hours) to extremely heavy rainfall ( > 20 cm in 24 hours) at isolated places over the state till Monday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places from May 27 to 30. Heavy rainfall to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Sunday, said IMD.
The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) suffered loss to the tune of Rs 26.89 crore in its transmission system due to the strong winds and heavy rains. As per available data, 257 high tension and 2,505 low tension posts were damaged. Power connections of 7,12,679 consumers got disrupted. Of these, 5,39,976 connections were restored by Saturday evening.
The KSEB has opened a control room – 9496018377 – for consumers to submit power related complaints. Consumers can also inform about any power related accidents to the emergency number (9496010101). Complaints can also be registered via toll-free number 1912.
Orange Alert
May 25, Sunday: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukkki, Ernakulam, Thrissur
May 26, Monday: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha
May 27, Tuesday: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannnur, Kasaragod
May 28, Wednesday: Kannur, Kasaragod