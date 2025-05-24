Monsoon gathers pace, Kerala braces for extreme rain events

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is bracing for extreme rain events with the southwest monsoon gathering pace. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red, orange and yellow alerts for many districts for the next four days. A red alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Saturday.

As per the forecast issued on Friday, a well-marked low pressure area has formed over the Arabian Sea and it is likely to intensify and move in a northerly direction and further intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours.

As per forecast, conditions are likely to become favourable for the monsoon to make landfall over Kerala in the next two days. Squally weather, with 35-45 kmph winds gusting to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail along and off the Kerala coasts.

Sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough till Tuesday in the state. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during these days.

Red alert*

Kannur and Kasaragod (Saturday)

Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod (Sunday)

Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod (Monday)

Orange alert**

Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad (Saturday)

Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad (Sunday)

Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad (Monday)

Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod (Tuesday)

Yellow alert***

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha (Saturday)

Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam (Sunday)

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha (Monday)

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram (Tuesday)