Kerala braces for challenging monsoon; NDRF teams to be deployed from June 1

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Memories of last year’s devastating landslides in Wayanad still fresh in the mind, Kerala has ramped up preparedness, including deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, to deal with extreme rain events as the southwest monsoon gears up to make an early entry.

The northern districts are bracing for extreme rain in the coming days with weather models forecasting an early and strong monsoon onset by Sunday. Even before the season’s official onset, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts across northern Kerala due to cyclonic activity.

In view of the impending monsoon and heavy rain, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) is gearing up to deploy NDRF teams at vulnerable locations — likely in central and north Kerala. Sources said Kerala has requested seven more teams in addition to the two stationed in Thrissur.

“Kerala is well-prepared to face the monsoon,” said KSDMA member-secretary Shekar Lukose Kuriakose.

“Monsoon is arriving a week early and NDRF teams will be deployed from June 1. We cannot advance their deployment as they have their own calendar,” said Shekar.