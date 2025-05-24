Kerala braces for challenging monsoon; NDRF teams to be deployed from June 1

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Memories of last year’s devastating landslides in Wayanad still fresh in the mind, Kerala has ramped up preparedness, including deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, to deal with extreme rain events as the southwest monsoon gears up to make an early entry.
The northern districts are bracing for extreme rain in the coming days with weather models forecasting an early and strong monsoon onset by Sunday. Even before the season’s official onset, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts across northern Kerala due to cyclonic activity.
In view of the impending monsoon and heavy rain, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) is gearing up to deploy NDRF teams at vulnerable locations — likely in central and north Kerala. Sources said Kerala has requested seven more teams in addition to the two stationed in Thrissur.
“Kerala is well-prepared to face the monsoon,” said KSDMA member-secretary Shekar Lukose Kuriakose.
“Monsoon is arriving a week early and NDRF teams will be deployed from June 1. We cannot advance their deployment as they have their own calendar,” said Shekar.
Collectors asked to be prepared, says KSDMA member-secy
In the wake of the red alert, the state relief commissioner chaired a meeting with all district collectors on Friday. Sekhar said they reviewed the status with the dam rule curve committee and all collectors have been directed to be prepared for emergency response.
He said all arrangements were in place to disseminate rain-related warnings to the public. “We have introduced KaWaCHaM (advanced disaster warning system). During the red alert recently, we sounded sirens to alert the public. It was very effective. Even the NDMA is impressed by our preparedness and at the last meeting, mentioned that Kerala and Odisha are the only two states that are well prepared,” he said.
The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has started operating a early warning system for landslides from last year, and started sharing the warnings with the KSDMA, albeit on an experimental basis.
An official said landslide susceptibility maps provided by the GIS and National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS) are being used for disaster preparedness.
“We have been using the maps provided by the NCESS. From last year, GIS has been sharing its maps. We have shared this with DDMAs. Special focus will be given to highly vulnerable districts, including Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad and Kannur,” Sekhar said.