Kochi road rage murder: CISF personnel face termination

KOCHI: While the internal probe initiated by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) into the murder of a youth by two of its personnel in Nayathode, Nedumbassery, is progressing, the accused are set to face stringent action like dismissal from service.

A top CISF source has confirmed that strict disciplinary action on those lines is imminent against those involved in the case.

“The two persons were immediately suspended and are currently in police custody. Considering the seriousness of the incident, their termination from service is likely to happen soon,” the CISF official, who requested anonymity, told TNIE.

He said the action is not in response to the registration of a case or the ensuing media attention, but stems from CISF’s core commitment to discipline and accountability as a professional force.

The internal probe team is also examining the possible involvement of another CISF member who is suspected of assisting the accused after the incident. That procedural aspect is causing a slight delay in the final disciplinary action, the officer said.

“I know the two accused personally. They were always calm and diligent in their duties. We still don’t understand what led them to act in such a way, perhaps alcohol or other external factors played a role,” the officer said.

He said the CISF does not condone or support such actions in any manner.

The shocking incident occurred on May 14 when Ivin Jijo, 24, was struck by a car driven by CISF sub-inspector Vinayakumar and constable Mohan Kumar following a minor altercation at Nayathode.

The two officers, attached to the Kochi airport and hailing from Bihar, were later arrested by Nedumbassery police on charges of murder.