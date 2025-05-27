Train services delayed after trees fall on tracks and overhead cables

KOCHI: Heavy rains and adverse weather on Monday led to several trees falling on railway tracks. The most serious incident happened in the Guruvayur-Punkunnam section, where a large tree from a private property toppled onto the railway track around 5am on Monday morning.

“The tree damaged the overhead electric equipments that power the trains. Its landowner had been notified after the tree had been identified as dangerous. But the owner refused to cooperate in securing the tree or cutting it down,” said a Railways spokesperson.

“There are many similar vulnerable trees that pose serious threat to public safety. and also affect timely train services. Strong action is being planned, including making property owners pay for damages and taking legal steps against the defiant. Since there are numerous trees that have been identified as a threat through surveys, the assistance of district administration will be taken for ensuring safe running of trains,” the spokesperson added.

Trees also fell in other railway sections, including Ernakulam South-Ernakulam Town, and Ambalappuzha-Alappuzha, as well as in Tiruvalla Yard. Additionally, a tree was reported to be leaning dangerously towards the track in the Varkala-Paravur section. Branches of many trees were also found leaning towards the tracks in the Changanassery-Chingavanam, and Chalakudy-Karukutty sections.

Meanwhile, the railway maintenance teams worked very effectively and efficiently to clear the uprooted trees and restore normal train services in all directions.

Owing to the delay in clearing the trees and operational arrangements, train No. 11098 Ernakulam Junction - Pune Junction Poorna Weekly Express and train No. 16604 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Mangalore Central Maveli Express ran late by more than two hours.