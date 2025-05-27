Youth assaults elderly woman, steals her gold, arrested in Kochi

KOCHI: Police arrested a youth who assaulted an elderly woman and stole her gold ornaments at her home in Kuttipuzha near Chengamanad.

The arrested is Arjun Krishnan, 25, a resident of Raj Vihar, Alapra, Perumbavoor. The police were able to identify and arrest the accused within hours of the crime.

According to police, the incident occurred around 3pm on Saturday. The 79-year-old woman, who lives alone in Kuttipuzha, was attacked and injured on her head, following which her gold ornaments were stolen.

Around 7.30pm, her brother discovered her lying in a pool of blood at her home and immediately informed the Chengamanad police.

The police collected evidence and CCTV footage, and through a scientific investigation, they were able to track down the accused.

It was revealed that the accused is a friend of the victim’s relative. Using that connection, he gained access to the house, and carried out the attack and robbery.

The stolen gold ornaments and the pawn receipts were recovered from a financial institution where the gold had been pledged.