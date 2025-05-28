KMRL considers rolling out 20 more AC e-feeder buses in city

KOCHI: In line with an ambitious plan to modernise the city’s public transport network, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is considering the acquisition of 20 additional AC electric feeder buses as part of enhancing first and last mile connectivity.

The move comes even as the motor vehicle department (MVD) has identified a total of 503 virgin routes, including in Kochi, where it will issue permits for smaller buses.

Further, the MVD has decided to issue new permits only to comparatively new buses, having the requisite surveillance cameras and GPS facilities, so as to ensure maximum commuter comfort.

“The optics too is a key factor. Kochi’s public transport network should be modernised by inducting technologically-advanced buses with good looks. We’re toying with the idea of acquiring another 20 buses to cater to city commuters,” KMRL managing director Loknath Behera told TNIE.

At the same time, he batted for private buses to continue playing a major role in the city’s transportation needs.

“Buses transport more people than Kochi Metro. It doesn’t matter whether it’s run by private parties or by KSRTC, the buses should provide a comfortable ride to commuters,” Behera said, citing the example of New Delhi where a number of low-floor electric buses were introduced.