KMRL considers rolling out 20 more AC e-feeder buses in city

KOCHI: In line with an ambitious plan to modernise the city’s public transport network, the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is considering the acquisition of 20 additional AC electric feeder buses as part of enhancing first and last mile connectivity.
The move comes even as the motor vehicle department (MVD) has identified a total of 503 virgin routes, including in Kochi, where it will issue permits for smaller buses.
Further, the MVD has decided to issue new permits only to comparatively new buses, having the requisite surveillance cameras and GPS facilities, so as to ensure maximum commuter comfort.
“The optics too is a key factor. Kochi’s public transport network should be modernised by inducting technologically-advanced buses with good looks. We’re toying with the idea of acquiring another 20 buses to cater to city commuters,” KMRL managing director Loknath Behera told TNIE.
At the same time, he batted for private buses to continue playing a major role in the city’s transportation needs.
“Buses transport more people than Kochi Metro. It doesn’t matter whether it’s run by private parties or by KSRTC, the buses should provide a comfortable ride to commuters,” Behera said, citing the example of New Delhi where a number of low-floor electric buses were introduced.
The KMRL has also provided operating licence to private players to ply point-to-point services using AC CNG/electric buses from the Tripunithura metro station to Infopark. “We’ve identified one company, KSBL (Kleen Smart Bus Limited), to operate the services and the final procedure of signing the agreement is underway. The services, to be operated in the morning and evening peak hours, will start soon,” Behera said.
KMRL has already bought 15 33-seater AC e-feeder buses, which have been deployed on six routes including Aluva-Airport, Kalamassery-Medical College, Kakkanad Water Metro Terminal-Infopark and High Court-MG Road circular services, he pointed out. According to the draft Comprehensive Mobility Plan prepared by the KMRL, private buses operate 1,053 services in Kochi including 20 city circular services with a fleet size of 59. The public transport network formed together by the KSRTC and the private buses, covers 80% of the major roads, indicating a strong presence of public transport services.
However, a substantial number of private buses are old and a major complaint against them is the dangerous and reckless driving on city roads. Recently, Kochi Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya acknowledged the issue.
“We get a lot of complaints from the public regarding private buses, which they term devils on wheels,” he had said.
Meanwhile, the MVD said they are in the process of implementing many changes like route rationalisation so as to enhance the public transportation system. It is also taking measures to ensure only good buses ply on the roads.