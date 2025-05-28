Maharaja’s College, a living chapter in nation’s history, says CM; launches one-year-long fete

KOCHI: Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam is not just an institution, it’s an emotion, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve, as Kerala’s legendary campus launched its post-150th-year platinum jubilee celebrations on Tuesday.

At the heart of the celebrations was the inauguration of a grand new auditorium funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), a fitting tribute to the legacy and future of one of India’s most iconic colleges.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who formally launched the year-long celebration, hailed the college as a bastion of Kerala’s political, cultural, and intellectual development. “Maharaja’s is not just a college. It is a living chapter in the nation’s history,” Pinarayi said.

“From leading the khadi movement to championing Hindi language propagation, the students and faculty here have always stood at the forefront of national and social transformation.”