VACB registers disproportionate asset case against civil police officer in Ernakulam

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Wednesday registered a case against a civil police officer (CPO) for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income. The accused, Jomon V G, 45, a native of Puthupariyaram, Manakkadu in Idukki, is currently posted at the Njarakkal police station.

The case was registered following an investigation launched by the VACB Special Cell (Central Zone) while he was serving at Vazhakulam police station in Ernakulam. Based on a tip-off, the VACB initiated a verification of his financial records.

A preliminary inquiry revealed that Jomon had acquired assets worth Rs 67.03 lakh, out of which Rs 10.23 lakh was found to be disproportionate to his known sources of income. Following the registration of a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, a VACB team under SP P A Muhammad Arif conducted a raid at Jomon’s residence on Wednesday. During the search, the team seized 13 documents, Rs 25,000 in cash, and two bank locker keys.

The seized materials will be scrutinised as part of the ongoing investigation. VACB officials said the accused will be summoned soon for detailed interrogation.

This is the third case of wealth amassment registered by VACB Special Cell (Central Zone) against government officials in the district this month.