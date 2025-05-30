After youth’s murder, CISF silence fuels concern among residents

KOCHI: While more that ten days have passed since the murder of a 24-year-old youth at the hands of two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel near Nedumbassery, residents of Nayathode, Kariyad, and Nedumbassery areas have raised concern about uniformed personnel living in these localities frequently misusing authority and engaging in unruly behaviour.
Locals are worried about the behaviour of some CISF personnel, claiming verbal altercations over trivial issues—such as right of way for vehicles and waste disposal. They also note that despite living with families, most CISF personnel remain isolated, preferring to socialise only within their own circles. “Almost all CISF personnel live within a 2km radius of the airport. Whether they reside with their families or stay at the hostel in Nayathode, they maintain little to no connection with the local community,” said Jeevan Jose, a local resident and employee of an airline company at CIAL.
He recounted the recent incident that occurred just 150m from his home, describing it as something that should never have happened. “It was a minor altercation that could have been resolved peacefully. Instead, the CISF personnel responded with an authoritarian attitude, which tragically escalated into murder,” he said.
“Even after the youth’s death, not a single CISF official offered an apology or paid respects on behalf of the force. The silence speaks volumes,” added Jeevan, who also serves as a representative of the Indian Youth Congress.
Speaking about the CISF personnel living in the area, Varghese, a local merchant who runs a shop in Nayathode, said, “Most officers keep to themselves. Even those living with their families rarely interact with local residents. They go to work, return home, and spend weekends or holidays socialising with their own. They don’t create disturbances, and if they visit local shops, they simply buy what they need and leave without much engagement,” he said.
While there hasn’t been significant tension between CISF personnel and locals, Varghese recalled an incident from around two and a half years ago. “Some CISF personnel, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, got into an argument with residents over a minor traffic issue. It happened on a day when a wedding function was taking place and the roads were crowded. The locals reported the drunk driving to the police. But with mediation, the issue was resolved amicably, as the CISF personnel feared job loss if a formal complaint was filed,” he recounted.
Ramakrishnan, an auto rickshaw driver and resident of Kariyad, said, “Most CISF personnel are based around Kariyad and areas near the airport. In our locality alone, there have been half a dozen incidents involving them, often due to poor waste management practices.” In one case, a sub-
inspector-level officer was caught throwing waste in a public place with the help of CCTV cameras. With support from panchayat officials, we made him collect and properly dispose of the garbage, he said
P V Kunju, former president and current opposition leader of Nedumbassery panchayat, echoed this. “After the incident, we imposed a `10,000 fine on the officer and conducted an awareness session on waste management. Still, the issue persists.”
Despite efforts to raise awareness, improper waste disposal by CISF personnel continues to be a major concern for the panchayat. Most of them leave for duty either early in the morning or late at night, often using the cover of darkness to dump garbage—neatly packed in carry bags—along the roadside, said Kunju. “Their lack of awareness and disconnect with the local community are key reasons behind these problems,” he said.
Meanwhile, CISF officials said that no such past incidents had been officially reported or brought to their attention. “CISF personnel are part of a disciplined force and are not expected to cause any trouble to the public. However, like any other citizen, there may be occasional lapses, such as improper waste disposal, by some individuals. In such cases, if a complaint is filed, appropriate disciplinary action is certainly taken,” said Vikas, a senior CISF officer with CIAL.
“I myself live in the same area with my family, and there have never been any issues—neither from our side nor from local residents. Moreover, many locals prefer renting their homes to CISF personnel because they know we don’t cause trouble and rent payments are always on time,” he said.
“There may be isolated incidents elsewhere, but it would be unfair to generalise and judge all CISF personnel based on a single unfortunate event,” he added.
Previous incidents of misconduct
● In an earlier instance, around two-and-a-half years ago, some CISF personnel allegedly under the influence of alcohol were involved in a heated altercation with local residents over a minor traffic issue. Though initially reported as a case of drunken driving, the matter was resolved through public intervention and police mediation.
● In another incident, a CISF officer of sub-inspector rank was caught dumping waste in a public area. Local residents, along with grama panchayat officials, compelled the officer to clean up the place, and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.
● The most recent and tragic episode involved the death of a 24-year-old youth in a hit-and-run case involving two CISF officers. The CISF officer who was driving the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol.