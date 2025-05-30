After youth’s murder, CISF silence fuels concern among residents

KOCHI: While more that ten days have passed since the murder of a 24-year-old youth at the hands of two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel near Nedumbassery, residents of Nayathode, Kariyad, and Nedumbassery areas have raised concern about uniformed personnel living in these localities frequently misusing authority and engaging in unruly behaviour.

Locals are worried about the behaviour of some CISF personnel, claiming verbal altercations over trivial issues—such as right of way for vehicles and waste disposal. They also note that despite living with families, most CISF personnel remain isolated, preferring to socialise only within their own circles. “Almost all CISF personnel live within a 2km radius of the airport. Whether they reside with their families or stay at the hostel in Nayathode, they maintain little to no connection with the local community,” said Jeevan Jose, a local resident and employee of an airline company at CIAL.

He recounted the recent incident that occurred just 150m from his home, describing it as something that should never have happened. “It was a minor altercation that could have been resolved peacefully. Instead, the CISF personnel responded with an authoritarian attitude, which tragically escalated into murder,” he said.

“Even after the youth’s death, not a single CISF official offered an apology or paid respects on behalf of the force. The silence speaks volumes,” added Jeevan, who also serves as a representative of the Indian Youth Congress.

Speaking about the CISF personnel living in the area, Varghese, a local merchant who runs a shop in Nayathode, said, “Most officers keep to themselves. Even those living with their families rarely interact with local residents. They go to work, return home, and spend weekends or holidays socialising with their own. They don’t create disturbances, and if they visit local shops, they simply buy what they need and leave without much engagement,” he said.

While there hasn’t been significant tension between CISF personnel and locals, Varghese recalled an incident from around two and a half years ago. “Some CISF personnel, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, got into an argument with residents over a minor traffic issue. It happened on a day when a wedding function was taking place and the roads were crowded. The locals reported the drunk driving to the police. But with mediation, the issue was resolved amicably, as the CISF personnel feared job loss if a formal complaint was filed,” he recounted.