Heavy rain floods Kochi, damages 182 houses; dam shutters opened, schools closed

KOCHI: Heavy rain continued to lash the district on Thursday, causing waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic blocks in the city and rural arterial roads.

Power distribution was disrupted in rural areas as falling tree branches snapped power lines. With IMD issuing a red alert, the district administration has declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Friday.

The water level kept rising in major rivers including Periyar and Muvattupuzha. All 15 shutters of Bhoothathankettu dam have been opened and an alert has been issued to residents living downstream. The tribal hamlets of Kuttampuzha have been cut off with Manikandalchal, the causeway connecting the tribal hamlets, submerged.

With the sea turning rough, tidal waves started lashing coastal villages of Chellanam, Nayarambalam, Munambam and Paravur forcing residents to shift to safer places. Seawater started gushing into the coastal village of Kannamaly as a sand bund at Puthenthodu was broken on Wednesday night. The tiled roofs of around 10 houses were blown away by strong winds.

Trees were uprooted at Maveli Nagar in Kadavanthra and Pallikara near Kakkanad blocking traffic and snapping power lines. A few shops were damaged in Piravom.

182 houses damaged

According to revenue department, three houses have been completely destroyed while 179 suffered partial damages in the past six days.

The district administration has readied 360 camps to rehabilitate residents in case of emergency.