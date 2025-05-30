Suresh Gopi gets stuck in Kalady traffic; urges PWD to fix potholes immediately

KOCHI: Union Minister of State, Suresh Gopi had a rough ride on Thursday after he was caught in severe traffic snarl up near the Adi Sankara bridge in Kalady.

Commuters, who quickly recognised the minister, made use of the opportunity and shared their frustrations over the poor condition of the road with him.

“As usual, there was a massive traffic block near the bridge. The minister also got caught in the traffic. Once people realised who was inside the car, they quickly approached him and voiced their concerns,” said a local resident. The minister was on his way to Thrissur when the issue happened.

Responding promptly, Suresh Gopi stepped out of his vehicle and inspected the damaged road, despite the rain. He immediately contacted the secretary of public works department (PWD) over the phone and urged swift action.

“After the phone call, he informed us that the PWD secretary has assured him of taking necessary steps, such as filling potholes, without delay,” the resident said. The minister remained at the spot for about 15 minutes before departing.