Chain snatchers from Delhi caught after rainy day theft spree in Aluva

KOCHI: In a swift and dramatic operation, police on Friday arrested two inter-state criminals who arrived from New Delhi and carried out a series of chain snatching incidents between Companypady and Nedumbassery on a stolen motorcycle. The arrested individuals have been identified as Arif, 34, from Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, and Faisal, 28, from Shastri Vihar, New Delhi.

The police said the duo reached Aluva railway station early on Friday morning and stole a motorcycle parked in the vicinity. Around 8.10am, they committed their first chain snatching near the Companypady bus stop. They then moved toward Chengamanad, where they executed two more snatching incidents in Palaprasery and Mekkad before reaching Nedumbassery, where they snatched another gold chain and attempted a fifth theft.

“They had learned about the heavy rain in Kochi and planned to exploit the weather to their advantage. Their intention was to carry out as many thefts as possible in a single day and return to Delhi soon,” said a police officer.