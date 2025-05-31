Kerala woman dies after being hit by brick from under-construction building

KOCHI: A 34-year-old woman, who was undergoing treatment after a brick from an under-construction building fell on her head, died on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Arya Shyammon, a native of Sathar Island, who was staying at a rented house at Kottuvallikkad near Moothakunnam in Vadakkekkara.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, while Arya was waiting for a bus near the Mani Bazar bus stop in Munambam with her six-year-old daughter Sivathmika. She was working at a private firm in Munambam.

According to the police and eyewitness accounts, the brick fell from a three-storied building under construction behind the bus stop. Workers had recently completed concrete work on the rooftop and placed a tarpaulin sheet over it. To secure the sheet from being blown away in the wind, they had placed bricks on its corners.

“One of the bricks used to hold down the tarpaulin was dislodged in the strong wind. Unfortunately, it fell directly on Arya’s head while she was standing at the bus stop with her daughter,” said Binoy T B, Arya’s neighbour and a member of the Kottuvallikkad ward of the Vadakkekkara panchayat.