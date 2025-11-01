6% growth in seafood exports despite US penalty tax: MoS George Kurian

KOCHI: Brushing aside concerns regarding the impact of 50% penalty tax imposed by the US administration on Indian seafood export sector, Union Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian said the exports have grown by 6%, thanks to the efforts taken by the government to explore new markets.

“The fisheries sector has registered a growth of 9% which is the highest after the IT sector. We have found new markets in the European Union, England, Africa, Scandinavian countries, Japan and China. Only the consignments on transit during the announcement of the penalty tax were affected. There were concerns as around 40% of the shrimp exports were to the US. But the prime minister visited various countries and ensured opening of new markets,” he said.

According to Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) chairman D V Swamy, the country recorded 11.90% increase in seafood exports during the six months from April to September compared to the previous year. While there was a 4.65% decline in exports to the US, exports to Vietnam rose by 105% while that of Thailand, European Union and China grew by 35.32%, 32.59% and 14%, respectively.

The export of seafood during the six months stood at 3,814.99 million USD compared to 3,409.24 million USD during the same period in the previous year. However, seafood exporters said that there was a 75% decline in exports to the US after the penalty tax was imposed.