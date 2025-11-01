Kerala governor urges citizens to be active participants in nation’s transformation

KOCHI: Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Friday exhorted the citizens to become active participants in the transformation of the country. He was inaugurating the 53rd National Convention of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at the Grand Hyatt, Bolgatty, in Kochi.

The ICSI is holding the latest convention, from October 31 to November 2, on the theme ‘Progressive, Inclusive and Sustainable Bharat’.“We must not remain mere spectators to the transformation of our country, we must become active participants,” the Governor said.

Highlighting India’s growing global stature, Arlekar remarked, “The dream of Viksit Bharat envisions a time when even a coffee shop in New York will accept Indian Rupees.”

Emphasising the righteousness of the ICSI motto ‘Satyam Vada, Dharmam Chara’, Arlekar, said, “A company secretary serves as the guiding force of a corporate entity, embodying this motto in its true letter and spirit, and defining what ethical business should be.” N K Premachandran, MP, was the guest of honour while M P Ahammad, chairman of Malabar Group, was the special guest.