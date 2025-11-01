Kochi declared waste-free city ahead of Kerala Piravi

KOCHI: In a major milestone in urban sustainability, the Kochi Corporation on Friday declared the city waste-free, marking the culmination of months of coordinated clean-up and waste management efforts.

The announcement, made on the eve of Kerala Piravi Day, is part of the state government’s Malinyamuktha Nava Keralam mission.

At a function held at the Town Hall, Industries Minister P Rajeeve formally declared Kochi a waste-free city. The event, presided over by Mayor M Anilkumar, celebrated what officials described as a significant civic achievement made possible through the active participation of residents, Haritha Karma Sena members, and municipal staff.

Kochi, which was recently recognised as the best-performing city in Kerala under Swachh Survekshan 2024, had earlier launched an ambitious plan to streamline waste collection and disposal.

The initiative included a division-wise clean-up drive, installation of QR codes linked to the Kochi app in all households and establishments, and a calendar-based waste collection system.

“The declaration is not an end, but a new beginning,” Mayor Anilkumar said. “Our aim is to sustain this progress through constant monitoring, public participation, and adoption of green practices across the city.”