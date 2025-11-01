Work on Vaduthala-Perandoor bridge to begin soon in Kochi

KOCHI: Expected to provide connectivity to regions spread across the Perandoor canal, the Vaduthala-Perandoor bridge is set to become a reality.

With the contract process completed, work will begin soon on the project. The bridge will serve as a major connectivity option for commuters from the Pachalam and Chittoor areas to key city centres like Edappally.

The project, proceedings for which began in 2016, had been caught up in technical difficulties regarding implementation. As land acquisition was completed in 2023, with 13.5 acres acquired in Vaduthala and 10.56 acres in Perandoor, the Rs 34-crore project — including land acquisition cost — was finally approved in 2025.

“The bridge will provide crucial connectivity between the Pachalam-Vaduthala regions and the Perandoor area. The project gained impetus in 2019, resolving issues like Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) hindrances. It will also offer some relief to the traffic congestion witnessed in the city,” Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod said.

After five companies submitted bids, GM Engineers and Contractors secured the contract to build the Vaduthala-Perandoor bridge. The contractor is expected to sign an agreement with the public works department soon.