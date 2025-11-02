Chartered accountants partners in nation’s progress: West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose

KOCHI: Chartered accountants (CAs) are partners in the nation’s progress, West Bengal Governor Dr C V Ananda Bose said on Saturday, exhorting them to strive to be the best in their endeavours. He was speaking after inaugurating the two-day National Conference of CA Students, organised by the Board of Studies of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in Kochi.

The governor noted that the country has undergone a great transformation over the last decade, emphasising that chartered accountants are strengthening India’s progress as a powerful nation.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, who was the chief guest, stated that the Indian Constitution is the finest in the world. He reminded the audience that as per Article 51(A) J of the Constitution, striving for excellence in all spheres of individual and collective activity is a fundamental duty of every citizen, ensuring that the nation constantly rises to higher levels of endeavour and achievement.

ICAI president Charanjot Singh Nanda presided over the event. He reiterated that the chartered accountant community will provide all necessary support to India’s efforts to become an economic power. He specifically noted that Kerala can achieve significant progress through technology. The convention will conclude on Sunday.