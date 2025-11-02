Heart recipient expresses gratitude to donor family, govt and police

KOCHI: After two weeks of treatment, Ajmal, a heart recipient, left the Lisie Hospital with gratitude. He was gifted with a new life after the relatives of Amal Babu, 25, who was declared brain-dead in Thiruvananthapuram, agreed to donate his organs.

The heart was transported from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi via a helicopter provided by the government. Ajmal expressed his gratitude towards Amal’s family, who were willing to donate his organs despite the pain, the government for providing the helicopter, and the police department for leading all the arrangements.

Ajmal had suffered a serious heart attack and subsequently developed heart failure. Following the suggestion from the doctors, Ajmal sought treatment at Lisie Hospital and consulted with Dr Jose Chacko Periappuram and Dr Rony Mathew Kadavil. Dr Jose, who led the heart transplant surgery, said that Ajmal did not even need a blood transfusion during the surgery and his health condition is satisfactory. He also praised the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant (K-SOTTO) for coordinating organ donation.