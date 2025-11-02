KMRL kicks off feasibility study for Alappuzha water transport system

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd has begun the feasibility study for developing an urban water transport system in Alappuzha, on the lines of the successful Kochi Water Metro. “An expert team visited Alappuzha to explore the feasibility of introducing a water transport system there. The primary focus will be the tourists who flock to the region, renowned for its enchanting lagoons and tranquil backwaters,” a senior KMRL official said.

The destinations under consideration for the network include tourist spots such as Kumarakom, Muhamma and Pathiramanal, a small island on Vembanad Lake famous for sightings of rare migratory birds.

“These are lengthy routes compared to those in Kochi. But then we won’t be using the exact boats, but those with higher battery capacity. We will decide on the vessels based on route requirements. The water metro will offer a safe, efficient, and environmental-friendly travel option,” the official pointed out.

The KMRL expert team is also slated to visit Kollam “next week” for a similar study. The KMRL is also conducting a pre-feasibility study for launching water metro services on the Aluva-Nedumbassery airport stretch. “We will submit the preliminary report within a month,” the official said.