UP Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurates 28th Kochi International Book Festival

KOCHI: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated the 28th edition of the Kochi International Book Festival in Kochi on Saturday. “This book festival is a platform where language and culture come together. It will allow people to gain knowledge across diverse fields. In fact, students, teachers, poets, writers, youth, and even the general public can benefit from such book festivals,” she said.

At the event, Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose was presented the Malayalaratnam 2025 award for his book ‘Myth and Science — Oru punarvayana’, while Anandiben released 14 of his books by handing them over to Kochi mayor M Anilkumar. Former union minister K V Thomas presided over the inaugural event of the 10-day International Book Festival being held at Ernakulathappan Ground.

Writer and former union minister M J Akbar inaugurated the cultural programmes held as part of the book festival. French author Claire Le Michel extended her greetings and spoke at the event. A Gujarat craft roots exhibition, showcasing handicrafts and textiles from various states, will also be held as part of the event.