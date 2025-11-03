Avigna’s Rs 150 crore facility to further Ernakulam's claims as rising logistics hub

KOCHI: Ernakulam is fast emerging as a major player in the logistics sector. The inauguration of Chennai-based Avigna Group’s Rs 150-crore, state-of-the-art logistics park at Puliyanam in Angamaly on Monday will only serve to enhance the district’s standing.
Already, work on the Adani Logistics Park in Kalamassery is progressing fast. This is besides the three mini parks coming up near the Adani facility.
Another mega project, proposed to come up on land owned by Edayar Zinc Ltd, formerly known as Binani Zinc Ltd, in Edayar, is under consideration. According to information shared by Industries Minister P Rajeeve, a high-level delegation from Panattoni Development Co will be in Kochi on November 6 to discuss the nitty-gritty associated with the project, which is being developed by the California, United States-based firm.
“Another facility is coming up at the former GTN Textiles property. It is understood that a group called NTR will be setting up the unit there. The stone-laying ceremony of the project is expected to happen next week,” the minister said.
Rajeeve pointed out that the government is promoting logistics parks as part of its Logistics Policy 2025 to develop the state into a multimodal logistics hub, with key projects including large-scale and mini-logistics parks across the state to boost industry and create jobs. The logistics park at Puliyanam is Avigna’s first venture in Kerala, and is in line with the company’s plans to expand its presence in South India. Spread across 21.35 acres, the facility has five lakh sqft of built-up space is equipped with world-class infrastructure.
According to company officials, the project has created 1,500 direct and over 250 indirect employment opportunities. “With the aim of positioning Kerala as a logistics hub, the park is set to house several global and national players. Leading companies, including Amazon, DP World, Flipkart, Reckitt, Sony, and Flyjac Logistics have already occupied the facility,” officials added.
Rajeeve said that if the Panattoni deal comes to fruition, the 100-acre Edayar Zinc property would make way for the largest logisitics park in the state. “At present, the Adani facility, which is coming up on 70 acres of land with an investment of over Rs 600 crore, is the largest project,” he told TNIE.
The Adani facility will feature 1.3 million sqft of integrated logistics infrastructure, including smart and sustainable features, EV charging stations, and full digital integration for “zero-touch” operations. The park is expected to create around 1,500 direct jobs and boost opportunities for small and medium enterprises. Flipkart has already been signed on as an anchor client, the minister said.
Two of the mini parks are coming up on 10 acres in Kalamassery, near the Adani project. “These parks are being developed by Indian groups,” Rajeeve said.
Leg-up For Logistics
Avigna Group facility
Investment - I150 cr
Facility- Spread over 21.35 acres with 5 lakh sqft of built-up space
Clients - Amazon, DP World, Flipkart, Reckitt, Sony, and Flyjac Logistics
Employment generated - 1,500 direct and over 250 indirect jobs
Major upcoming project
Adani Logistics Park
Investment - Over I600 cr
Facility size - 1.3 mn sqft of integrated facilities
Clients - Flipkart has already signed on as an anchor client
Outlook - Expected to add over 1,500 jobs and boost local SMEs