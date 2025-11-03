Avigna’s Rs 150 crore facility to further Ernakulam's claims as rising logistics hub

KOCHI: Ernakulam is fast emerging as a major player in the logistics sector. The inauguration of Chennai-based Avigna Group’s Rs 150-crore, state-of-the-art logistics park at Puliyanam in Angamaly on Monday will only serve to enhance the district’s standing.

Already, work on the Adani Logistics Park in Kalamassery is progressing fast. This is besides the three mini parks coming up near the Adani facility.

Another mega project, proposed to come up on land owned by Edayar Zinc Ltd, formerly known as Binani Zinc Ltd, in Edayar, is under consideration. According to information shared by Industries Minister P Rajeeve, a high-level delegation from Panattoni Development Co will be in Kochi on November 6 to discuss the nitty-gritty associated with the project, which is being developed by the California, United States-based firm.

“Another facility is coming up at the former GTN Textiles property. It is understood that a group called NTR will be setting up the unit there. The stone-laying ceremony of the project is expected to happen next week,” the minister said.

Rajeeve pointed out that the government is promoting logistics parks as part of its Logistics Policy 2025 to develop the state into a multimodal logistics hub, with key projects including large-scale and mini-logistics parks across the state to boost industry and create jobs. The logistics park at Puliyanam is Avigna’s first venture in Kerala, and is in line with the company’s plans to expand its presence in South India. Spread across 21.35 acres, the facility has five lakh sqft of built-up space is equipped with world-class infrastructure.