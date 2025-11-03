Glitch grounds IndiGo Delhi-Kochi flight, passengers face hours-long delay

KOCHI: Hundreds of passengers flying from Delhi to Kochi on Sunday morning faced a harrowing experience after their scheduled IndiGo flight was delayed for hours due to a technical snag.

The early morning flight, initially set to depart at 5am, reportedly attempted to take off three times before being grounded. As a result, travellers, who had arrived at the airport around 3am, were left stranded for hours at the Delhi airport.

This caused significant distress among passengers, many of whom were heading home or connecting to other destinations. Meanwhile, IndiGo confirmed that the issue was a technical glitch and, as a safety measure, deboarded all passengers.