Kerala’s first ‘Work Near Home’ facility opened

KOCHI: The state’s first ‘Work Near Home’ facility has been opened at Alangad panchayat. Set up as part of the Skilling Kalamassery Youth (SKY) project, this is the first of many more such facilities to come, said Alangad block panchayat president Remya Thomas.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said in a Facebook post, “Work Near Home is a system that provides a peaceful working environment by providing basic facilities, like professional ambience, laptop, and WiFi, in a building closer to the homes of techies and professionals in knowledge-based sectors. It will be helpful for professionals and freelancers working under flexible timings or work from home systems.”

While the new facility has four seats, plans are in place to expand the space, the Alangad block panchayat president told TNIE. “The building has the capacity to provide more seats. But an expansion will be thought of only after analysing the demand,” Remya said.