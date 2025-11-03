Tendering for food street at HC Water Metro terminal soon

KOCHI: The food street at High Court Water Metro Terminal is nearing reality as the tendering process for the same will begin soon, said a Kochi Water Metro Limited (KMRL) official. The eight-unit complex constructed in front of HC metro terminal, which was completed over two years ago, had not been put into any use so far.

“We had completed the tendering of the food street earlier, but that deal had to be dropped. Now it is out for re-tendering and the works will begin soon,” said the official. “The food street will enhance the area into a social gathering hub, while incorporating other facilities as well,” he added.

Last year, the KMRL had announced that the premises, owned by GCDA, will be turned into cultural spot. As part of it, the open space in front of the HC Water Metro terminal had been planned to be converted into a space for hosting bands and buskers in the weekends. Recently, the area had been beautified for the purpose, with amenities like benches being placed in front of the food street.