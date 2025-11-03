Theft and begging rising at Kochi airport under guise of lottery sales

KOCHI: Despite being one of the most secure travel hubs, the Kochi airport is facing rising concerns over individuals posing as lottery ticket sellers and allegedly engaging in begging and deceitful activities within its premises, especially around the parking areas. While police officials claim these individuals engage in such activities in public areas for their livelihood, they are often seen roaming freely through the parking zones and even approaching areas near passenger terminals.
Recalling an unpleasant experience, Aranta S Babu, a Kollam native who arrived from the UK via Dubai on October 21, said that an elderly woman approached her with lottery tickets after she had reached the car park near Pillar L When she refused, the woman began pleading for money. After her friend offered the woman some cash, they loaded their luggage into the car and left the airport.
Only after driving for around five kilometres did Aranta realise that her new tablet, kept in the trolley with the luggage, was missing. “We approached the lost and found section with the terminal manager and the CISF control room. They advised us to file a complaint through the grievance portal and the police aid post with all details and photos.
However, realising it might not help, we began our own search across the airport premises. After around 45 minutes, we found the same elderly woman hiding among parked cars with the missing tablet in her possession,” Aranta said, adding that she had never faced such a safety issue at any other airport.
A top source with Ernakulam rural police confirmed that several individuals, mostly women, have been engaging in begging on the airport premises under the guise of lottery ticket sales. “We have identified the elderly woman as Renuka, a native of Thevalakkara in Kollam. Preliminary investigations indicate that she is involved in multiple cases of fraud registered in her hometown, including at the Chavara police station, and had absconded along with her daughter,” the officer said.
He added that the rural police have issued internal alerts regarding the issue. Meanwhile, Nedumbassery inspector Rajesh said that airport security is under the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and that the police intervene only after incidents are reported. He added that no formal complaints about individuals begging or selling lottery tickets have been received yet, but action will be taken if reported.
At the same time, CISF officials said the matter falls under the local police’s jurisdiction. “While CISF manages overall airport security at Kochi, the local police oversee areas outside the airport, including parking lots. CISF is responsible for matters inside the airport, from the ticket counter. Beyond a couple of personnel patrolling in vehicles, uniformed CISF staff are rarely seen outside the terminal,” the officer explained.
Officials with the Cochin International Airport Authority also confirmed they were aware of individuals involved in lottery sales, begging, and deceitful activities within the airport premises and had reported the issue to the police. “Whenever such activities are noticed, we inform the police and express our concerns. However, the police often take a humanitarian approach, as most of these individuals are elderly, and usually let them off with a warning since no formal complaints are filed,” a CIAL spokesperson said.
Who’s in charge?
Police officials maintain that airport security is under the CISF and that the police intervene only after incidents are reported
However, CISF officials said the matter falls under the local police’s jurisdiction