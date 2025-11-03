Theft and begging rising at Kochi airport under guise of lottery sales

KOCHI: Despite being one of the most secure travel hubs, the Kochi airport is facing rising concerns over individuals posing as lottery ticket sellers and allegedly engaging in begging and deceitful activities within its premises, especially around the parking areas. While police officials claim these individuals engage in such activities in public areas for their livelihood, they are often seen roaming freely through the parking zones and even approaching areas near passenger terminals.

Recalling an unpleasant experience, Aranta S Babu, a Kollam native who arrived from the UK via Dubai on October 21, said that an elderly woman approached her with lottery tickets after she had reached the car park near Pillar L When she refused, the woman began pleading for money. After her friend offered the woman some cash, they loaded their luggage into the car and left the airport.

Only after driving for around five kilometres did Aranta realise that her new tablet, kept in the trolley with the luggage, was missing. “We approached the lost and found section with the terminal manager and the CISF control room. They advised us to file a complaint through the grievance portal and the police aid post with all details and photos.

However, realising it might not help, we began our own search across the airport premises. After around 45 minutes, we found the same elderly woman hiding among parked cars with the missing tablet in her possession,” Aranta said, adding that she had never faced such a safety issue at any other airport.