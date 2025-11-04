Dengue toll highest in Ernakulam in past five years; 427 deaths in Kerala

KOCHI: At 85, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of dengue deaths in Kerala over the last five years, with the disease the probable cause of another 15 fatalities. The state reported 427 dengue deaths over the same period, according to the response to a right to information query filed by Raju Vazhakkala, an RTI activist. The most number of deaths was reported in 2023.
“Ernakulam’s low-lying geography and status as a travel hub make it vulnerable,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convenor of the Indian Medical Association’s Kerala research cell. “Our freshwater bodies are ideal for the Aedes mosquito, while constant movement of people introduces the virus, creating perfect conditions for rapid local spread,” said Dr Rajeev.
The high population density, lapses in waste management and changing climate make the district’s urban environment vulnerable to communicable diseases.
Dr Althaf A, an epidemiologist and professor of community medicine, highlighted that unscientific urban planning and waste management can lead to a rise in dengue cases. “Local bodies should take the initiative in waste management and in eradicating mosquito breeding sites. Also, climatic changes play a big role in recurrent outbreaks of dengue. Intermittent rain and humidity add to the risk,” he said, adding that improved civic sense plays a role in preventing the disease.
Construction sites are hotspots for dengue. “The combination of stagnant water for mosquitoes to breed and large groups of people at such locations allows for the virus to spread. A single mosquito can infect multiple people within a home, classroom or office. This risk is especially high in crowded colonies and slums, where drainage issues and a lack of awareness about prevention create a perfect environment for outbreaks,” added Dr Rajeev. “People suffering from symptoms should seek proper medical attention. Rehydration and supportive care are important in reducing the complications arising from the disease,” added Dr Althaf.
According to Dr Rajeev, the increase in reported cases also reflects the efficiency of the local healthcare system.
“Healthcare access is relatively good in Ernakulam district. Because people with fever seek treatment and receive correct diagnoses, dengue cases are being effectively reported,” he emphasised.