Dengue toll highest in Ernakulam in past five years; 427 deaths in Kerala

KOCHI: At 85, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of dengue deaths in Kerala over the last five years, with the disease the probable cause of another 15 fatalities. The state reported 427 dengue deaths over the same period, according to the response to a right to information query filed by Raju Vazhakkala, an RTI activist. The most number of deaths was reported in 2023.

“Ernakulam’s low-lying geography and status as a travel hub make it vulnerable,” said Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, convenor of the Indian Medical Association’s Kerala research cell. “Our freshwater bodies are ideal for the Aedes mosquito, while constant movement of people introduces the virus, creating perfect conditions for rapid local spread,” said Dr Rajeev.

The high population density, lapses in waste management and changing climate make the district’s urban environment vulnerable to communicable diseases.

Dr Althaf A, an epidemiologist and professor of community medicine, highlighted that unscientific urban planning and waste management can lead to a rise in dengue cases. “Local bodies should take the initiative in waste management and in eradicating mosquito breeding sites. Also, climatic changes play a big role in recurrent outbreaks of dengue. Intermittent rain and humidity add to the risk,” he said, adding that improved civic sense plays a role in preventing the disease.