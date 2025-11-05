UDF comes out against corporation inaction

KOCHI: The UDF councillors staged a protest against corporation officials during the council meeting, alleging that the civic body failed to issue a stop memo for the construction work at the Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. They also questioned the very purpose of holding the council meeting on Tuesday.

Following the protest, Mayor M Anil Kumar dissolved the meeting without discussions declaring that all items on the agenda had been passed. He clarified that the session was convened to approve various pending works and reminded members that he had informed the previous council that no other discussions would be taken up at the meeting.

Despite this, the opposition continued its protest in the council hall, citing irregularities in the construction at the controversial Kaloor Stadium site. “We need to approve various works before the end of the tenure. The agenda includes development projects related to all councillors, LDF, UDF, and BJP,” said education standing committee chairman V A Sreejith.