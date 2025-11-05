Unsure where to park? ‘ParKochi’ to help you save a spot in advance

KOCHI: Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar on Tuesday launched a dedicated smart parking app, ‘ParKochi’, which is expected to help address the acute parking crisis in the rapidly growing city.

Developed by the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML), ‘ParKochi’ will enable a registered user find available parking spaces based on their current location and real-time data. The app lets motorists book vacant slots in advance. ‘ParKochi’ covers around 30 parking locations managed by entities like GCDA, Kochi corporation, and KMRL, offering roughly 2,000 parking slots.

Besides, a major initiative is under way to transform how vehicles are parked and managed across the city. The transport minister directed the Kochi corporation to mark every single parking slot with defined boxes. “If vehicles are parked beyond the box, fines should be levied for wrong parking.

These measures are needed to bring in parking discipline,” Ganesh Kumar said, signalling a strict move against the casual, space-wasting habit of “leaving vehicles lazily”. The initiative aims to use every inch of available public parking space efficiently.

Cochin Smart Mission CEO Shaji V Nair highlighted the importance of the Rs 4.81-crore digitalisation measure, which includes the installation of 160 AI cameras and boom barriers across the parking lots.

“A key feature is the provision for vehicle owners to pre-book parking space, allowing them to navigate the city without the usual stress of finding a spot,” he said.