Offering pathway to rebuild lives, Project Udayam marks new dawn

KOCHI: Once a haven for drug traffickers, Ernakulam is scripting a turnaround with Project Udayam — a comprehensive anti-drug initiative of the Kochi City police.

The ‘Janamaithri’ initiative was launched in August and expanded to rural areas in October. In the short time since its inception, Udayam has become a district-wide movement backed by minister P Rajeeve and community participation.

“The idea is to reduce demand through awareness, which will eventually curb supply,” Kochi commissioner Putta Vimaladitya said. “Cochin Shipyard Ltd has allocated `25 lakh from its CSR fund for the project, and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been finalised.”

The initiative focuses on awareness, counselling, and rehabilitation, targeting students and youth. “Many hesitate to seek help fearing stigma. Through Udayam, we assure them that society stands with them,” Vimaladitya said, adding that five youngsters booked under minor NDPS cases were exempted from prosecution after rehabilitation counselling under Section 64A of the NDPS Act.

According to Babu John, sub-inspector and Udayam district coordinator, 357 awareness sessions have been held since July 1 across schools and colleges in Kochi. “Unlike routine seminars, we conduct sessions in classrooms for direct engagement. On November 4 alone, 14 experts led sessions at Mary Matha School, Thrikkakara,” he said. Around 60 individuals underwent counselling in October, though police say the actual number is higher. However, the shortage of rehabilitation centres remains a challenge.