RBI, police train senior citizens on safe banking in Kochi

KOCHI: A financial awareness programme held in Kochi on Wednesday equipped senior citizens with practical insights into cyber frauds, safe banking habits and digital vigilance.

Organised by the Reserve Bank of India, Thiruvananthapuram, in association with the Kerala Police, the session was part of the initiative ‘JAGRATHA’ (Joint Awareness for Guarding Retirees Against Cyber-Threats and Handling Accounts safely).

Around 250 senior citizens attended the event, which was inaugurated by S Sateesh Bino, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ernakulam Range. Juvvanapudi Mahesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order-II), Kochi City, Thomas Mathew, Regional Director, RBI Kerala and Lakshadweep, and Mohammed Sajid P K, general manager, RBI Thiruvananthapuram, also addressed the participants.

Speakers explained the modus operandi of emerging online scams, the importance of strong passwords, and the use of secure banking channels. They also detailed grievance redressal mechanisms available in banks.

“The initiative underscored the joint commitment of the RBI and Kerala Police to protect the financial well-being of senior citizens,” said a release here.