Renovated Mattancherry, Fort Kochi hospitals opened

KOCHI: Four projects implemented jointly by the Kochi corporation and the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) were inaugurated on Tuesday.

While the Women and Child Hospital in Mattancherry and the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital were renovated, a new community hall came up in Kalvathi.

The renovated Diamond Park in Mattancherry is the other project.

“At the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital, new facilities — including a geriatric centre, paediatric ward, casualty unit, dialysis centre, new outpatient (OP) block, pay wards, and a physiotherapy centre — were developed using Rs 1.80 crore from the corporation’s development fund and Rs 40 lakh from the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (BPCL) CSR fund. The geriatric ward was renovated using Rs 50 lakh from the health grant,” Mayor M Anilkumar said.

The physiotherapy centre is equipped with a Laser Magnetic Stimulation Therapy Device, a first of its kind in Kerala, he said.

Other projects implemented through HLL Lifecare Limited are nearing completion, using Rs 1.10 crore from the corporation’s own fund and Rs 1.75 crore from Hibi Eden’s MP fund. “Once operational, the public will have access to CT and MRI scans at affordable rates,” the mayor added.

A new three-storey building, having a total area of 15,737 sq ft, was also constructed at the Fort Kochi Taluk Hospital with CSML funding, at Rs 7.4 crore.