Bank managers forge papers, secure Rs 30-crore loan in customer’s name

KOCHI: A Kolenchery native was allegedly defrauded of Rs 30 crore by managers of Bank of Maharashtra using forged documents, including cheques.

Eldho Paul, 49, a small-time contractor, discovered the fraud by officials of the bank’s branch in Kochi only after his property got entangled in seizure proceedings before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, after a fake guarantee agreement bearing his forged signature was submitted.

“I neither had an account with the bank, nor knew my properties were pledged for a loan until the court proceedings began,” said Eldho.

It all began in 2023 when Eldho faced financial issues. A group of agents associated with the suspects allegedly approached him, offering to help secure a loan of Rs 1 crore. Citing issues with their own CIBIL scores, Shibu Jacob, the bank’s circle manager and a resident of Pazhamthottam, and Arun, a manager with its various branches, convinced him they could arrange a loan and requested property-related documents. They gained his trust, collected stamp papers and blank cheques, and issued a loan of around Rs 30 lakh.

“I repaid the loan via multiple transactions; I have all the records. Only later did I discover that they had secured a Rs 30-crore loan from the bank’s Kakkanad branch using my documents. The suspects even obtained the property’s location sketch, tax receipts and possession certificate, all without my knowledge,” Eldho told TNIE.

He said the market value of his pledged properties would not exceed Rs 12 crore, and banks typically consider it in the range of Rs 7–8 crore. Still, the fraudsters managed to secure a Rs 30-crore loan, he said.