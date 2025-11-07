Grandmother arrested for murder of infant

KOCHI: The police team probing the death of a six-month-old girl, who was found with her throat slit at Karukutty, arrested the child’s maternal grandmother on Thursday. The accused, Rosy, 63, of Payyappilly House in Koramana, Karukutty, was arrested by a team led by DySP T R Rajesh and inspector A Ramesh of Angamaly police station, following interrogation.

“During interrogation, Rosy confessed to killing the child in a fit of rage over family matters. However, she appeared disoriented and uncooperative during the interrogation,” said a top source with the Ernakulam rural police.

Rosy slit the six-month-old girl’s throat with a knife she had kept with her, which was later recovered from the crime scene. Though she was reportedly undergoing psychiatric treatment, we are probing the exact motive and circumstances behind the murder, said the officer.

“The prima facie findings itself suggest that the death of the child was a clear case of murder. We need to gather additional statements and forensic proof to establish the motive,” said an officer, adding that Rosy will be produced before the magistrate soon .

Delna Maria Sarah, the daughter of Antony and Ruth, was found dead around 10 am on Wednesday after being bathed and laid beside her grandmother in the bedroom. Meanwhile, the funeral rites of the infant were held later at St Antony’s Church in Angamaly.