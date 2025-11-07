Three women leaders mayor probables if UDF wins Kochi Corporation

KOCHI: With the local body poll dates set to be announced any time, speculations are rife over who would be Congress’ Kochi mayor pick if the UDF wrests power from the LDF in the corporation.

As of now, three prominent Congress leaders – Deepthi Mary Varghese, V K Minimol and Shiny Mathew – are being seen as frontrunners for the top post. Though senior Congress leaders maintain that no final decision has been taken, sources say if the UDF returns to power in the civic body after five years, the choice for mayor will come down to Deepthi, Minimol or Shiny, all of whom, they say, bring experience and strong local connect to the table.

Deepthi, an AICC member and KPCC general secretary, represents the Karukappilly division and is considered one of the party’s most visible faces in Ernakulam. Her name had surfaced during the Thrikkakara bypoll in 2021, highlighting her growing prominence in the party’s organisational structure. Minimol, a three-term councillor and former chairperson of public works standing committee, is another strong contender. Having represented Mamangalam twice and Palarivattom once, she also serves as the state vice-president of Mahila Congress.

Her administrative experience within the corporation gives her an edge as a steady hand capable of navigating civic challenges. Meanwhile, former standing committee chairperson Shiny was in line for the mayor’s post in 2015 when an internal agreement between factions within the party was left unfulfilled. With several divisions in West Kochi reserved for women this time, party insiders say her reentry into active city politics is “highly probable.”