Cusat students turn innovators under new project

KOCHI: From tackling civic woes to helping senior citizens connect digitally, students of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) are turning into tech innovators through the university’s ‘Earn While You Learn’ initiative.

The programme, which allows students to gain hands-on experience while developing real-world solutions, has led to two notable projects — JalGeo Collect for the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and a chat application for senior citizens developed for a Kochi-based startup, Senior Adventures.

“The apps were developed with mentoring from alumni and faculty. The idea is to upskill students while encouraging them to create practical, technology-based solutions,” said Sasi Gopalan, coordinator of the Equal Opportunity Cell (EOC), which anchors the initiative.

The Earn While You Learn model connects students, alumni, and teachers in a network that identifies social and civic challenges and addresses them through collaborative innovation. Among the key outcomes is JalGeo Collect — a GIS-based mobile application that helps KWA monitor and record its network of assets, including pipelines, valves, treatment plants, and sewer lines.

The app ensures accurate, real-time collection, and management of water and sewerage infrastructure data. It has already been piloted in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad, where Cusat students trained KWA field workers to use it effectively.