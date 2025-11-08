Legal services authority steps in to ease traffic chaos on Aroor-Thuravoor stretch

ALAPPUZHA: Responding to widespread public grievances over persistent traffic congestion on the Aroor-Thuravoor stretch of NH 66, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Alappuzha, has intervened to ensure immediate remedial action. The move follows a detailed report submitted by two para legal volunteers highlighting the severe inconvenience caused to the public due to prolonged traffic snarl-ups in the area.

The report pointed out that ambulances carrying patients were frequently caught in traffic, delaying critical medical care. It also noted a rise in the number of road accidents since the commencement of the highway development work. Senior citizens, school students, office-goers and daily commuters have been facing immense hardship due to the situation.

Another major concern raised was the inadequate presence of police personnel to regulate traffic, particularly at the busy Aroor junction, which has become a bottleneck during peak hours.

DLSA chairman and district judge K K Balakrishnan and secretary Pramod Murali summoned the deputy superintendent of police, Cherthala, and the station house officer, Aroor, and gave directives to avoid the crisis.

Meanwhile, the police deployed additional personnel at Aroor, Thuravoor, and other major junctions to manage the severe traffic congestion reported on Friday. Over 30 police officers were stationed at the Aroor junction alone to regulate vehicular movement. Heavy vehicles were diverted to alternative routes as part of traffic control measures.