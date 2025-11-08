Legal services authority steps in to ease traffic chaos on Aroor-Thuravoor stretch
ALAPPUZHA: Responding to widespread public grievances over persistent traffic congestion on the Aroor-Thuravoor stretch of NH 66, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Alappuzha, has intervened to ensure immediate remedial action. The move follows a detailed report submitted by two para legal volunteers highlighting the severe inconvenience caused to the public due to prolonged traffic snarl-ups in the area.
The report pointed out that ambulances carrying patients were frequently caught in traffic, delaying critical medical care. It also noted a rise in the number of road accidents since the commencement of the highway development work. Senior citizens, school students, office-goers and daily commuters have been facing immense hardship due to the situation.
Another major concern raised was the inadequate presence of police personnel to regulate traffic, particularly at the busy Aroor junction, which has become a bottleneck during peak hours.
DLSA chairman and district judge K K Balakrishnan and secretary Pramod Murali summoned the deputy superintendent of police, Cherthala, and the station house officer, Aroor, and gave directives to avoid the crisis.
Meanwhile, the police deployed additional personnel at Aroor, Thuravoor, and other major junctions to manage the severe traffic congestion reported on Friday. Over 30 police officers were stationed at the Aroor junction alone to regulate vehicular movement. Heavy vehicles were diverted to alternative routes as part of traffic control measures.
Earlier, the district administration had directed that large container lorries be rerouted through other roads, including MC Road. According to police officials, lorries arriving at Kumbalam Toll Plaza were stopped and redirected via Kundannoor, Maradu, Vaikom, and Kottayam routes. Vehicles travelling towards Cherthala from the Aroor side were restricted from entering during daytime and were allowed to proceed only after 10 pm, officials added.
Local people said that though the NHAI had allocated around Rs 9 crore for repairing the Thuravoor-Kumbalangi, Thuravoor-Arookutty-Thaykkattussery, and other parallel roads, the PWD is yet to start the repair works, which has worsened the traffic crisis.
Key directives
Deployment of adequate police personnel during peak hours, especially at the main junctions in the Aroor NH area
Strict regulation of heavy vehicle movement during office and school timings to ensure smoother traffic flow
Continuous monitoring and submission of a compliance report on the implementation of these directives before the next scheduled hearing