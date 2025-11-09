Kochi Corporation polls: Dissidents pose a headache to parties

KOCHI: As political parties have started discussions for selection of candidates for Kochi Corporation polls, dissidence is posing a headache to all the three fronts.

Former councillors aspiring for seats are threatening to contest as rebels in the election. The LDF has 34 councillors in the 74-member corporation council while UDF has 31 and BJP five. There are four independents also. While the LDF is confident of retaining power, the UDF is optimistic about returning to power. The BJP hopes to increase its tally as the number of wards has gone up from 74 to 76.

In a setback to the UDF, Sunitha Dixon of the RSP, who represented Vyttila division joined the BJP in the presence of state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday. “I have expressed willingness to contest the election from Vyttila again. It is for the party to decide.

There are many welfare schemes introduced by the Centre which are being denied to the common man in the name of politics. My mission is to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach the poor and needy,” she said. Responding to the news, DCC president Mohammed Shiyas said the UDF had expelled Sunitha after she voted in favour of the LDF in the council.

Retnamma Raju of Congress, who represented Vyttila Janatha ward in 2010 is planning to contest the election as an independent. Retnamma, who had served as the chairperson of Taxes Appeal Standing Committee is unhappy with the party leadership for neglecting her. The Congress leadership said Retnamma had left the party long ago and her decision will not affect the party.