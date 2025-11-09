Two youths killed, two injured after car rams median, hits Kochi metro pillar

KOCHI: In a tragic repetition of the Chambakkara accident that happened in October, where two youngsters lost their lives after their motorcycle rammed a metro pillar, the city witnessed another heartbreaking accident on Saturday morning when two young men were killed and two others critically injured in a similar crash near Changampuzha Park.

The deceased are Haroon, 20, of Vellakinar, and Muneer, 22, of Thathampally in Alappuzha. The injured persons Yakub, 20, and Adhil, 20, both hailing from Valiyamaram in Alappuzha, were rushed to the Medical Trust Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The accident occurred around 3.30 am, when the youths, travelling in a Maruti Swift car from north to south along Mamangalam Road, rammed into the median before crashing head-on into metro pillar no. 450. At the time of the incident, Yakub was driving the vehicle, said an official with the Elamakkara police station.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the car was being driven at a high speed. It is not yet clear whether the driver may have dozed off. We are examining nearby CCTV footage to confirm the sequence of events, and further investigation is under way to determine the exact cause of the accident,” said the officer.

The left side of the car was completely destroyed in the accident, tearing apart one of its alloy wheels.

Rescuers faced great difficulty in taking out the victims from the mangled vehicle. A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving, causing death by negligence, and endangering human life.