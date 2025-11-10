Dredging in navigation channel to Mattancherry under way, finally

KOCHI: After months of debilitating delays, dredging work has finally commenced on the critical navigation channel connecting the mainland to Mattancherry that was crippled in the 2018 floods. This long-awaited activity will look to deepen the channel, which has been too shallow for smooth operations, especially during low tides.

"Boat services to Mattancherry have been suspended for a week to allow the work to proceed. Though the work was initially scheduled to be completed in five days, the dredging is progressing at a snail’s pace.

This has to be followed by a hydrographic survey by the irrigation department to ensure that adequate depth has been achieved. Only once the channel is cleared will the vital boat services be fully resumed,” a senior state water transport department (SWTD) official said.

The shallow channel has been a major source of concern for hundreds of commuters. Boat services — run by both SWTD and Kochi Water Metro — had to be limited to when high tides occurred.

This meant no services in the early morning or late evening hours, forcing commuters to seek expensive alternatives.