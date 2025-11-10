Dredging in navigation channel to Mattancherry under way, finally

KOCHI: After months of debilitating delays, dredging work has finally commenced on the critical navigation channel connecting the mainland to Mattancherry that was crippled in the 2018 floods. This long-awaited activity will look to deepen the channel, which has been too shallow for smooth operations, especially during low tides.
"Boat services to Mattancherry have been suspended for a week to allow the work to proceed. Though the work was initially scheduled to be completed in five days, the dredging is progressing at a snail’s pace.
This has to be followed by a hydrographic survey by the irrigation department to ensure that adequate depth has been achieved. Only once the channel is cleared will the vital boat services be fully resumed,” a senior state water transport department (SWTD) official said.
The shallow channel has been a major source of concern for hundreds of commuters. Boat services — run by both SWTD and Kochi Water Metro — had to be limited to when high tides occurred.
This meant no services in the early morning or late evening hours, forcing commuters to seek expensive alternatives.
“The last metro boat on this stretch was at 6.20 pm, compelling commuters to depend on costly Uber rides or walk several kilometres to Fort Kochi to catch a boat. Furthermore, the water metro fares are, at Rs 40 per ticket, compared with Rs 6 that the SWTD’s charges for its services.
Even then the water metro wraps up its services early. It was after a six-year-long wait that boat services to Mattancherry were resumed. Authorities have failed to resolve the travel woes in the sector,” rued M M Abbas, president of the West Kochi Passengers Association.
On Saturday, the water metro suspended its services to Mattancherry after 2.30pm due to low tide.
Dredging critical
Officials state that boats require a minimum draft of 1.5 metres for smooth operations.
The current dredging effort follows months of painful irony and bureaucratic paralysis. The problem was exacerbated when a dredger, meant to solve the issue, sat idle at Mattancherry jetty for four months, awaiting clearance by the port authority. The stationary equipment also became a physical obstacle for passengers trying to board SWTD boats.
The inter-departmental blame game that ensued saw the irrigation department pointing fingers at the port trust and SWTD authorities accusing the department of apathy. For commuters, the stakes are high.
The boat trip from Mattancherry to the mainland takes a mere 25 minutes, compared with the “harrowing over one hour” required when travelling by private buses through clogged roads. While the resumed services — initially enabled by a CSML-acquired silt pusher after a six-year stoppage following the 2018 floods — provided temporary relief, a permanent, deep channel is essential.
Backwater Lifelines
Last trips, prior to suspension of services for dredging
SWTD
Mattancherry to Ernakulam boat jetty: 6.45 pm
Ernakulam boat jetty to Mattancherry: 7.30 pm
Ticket fare: Rs 6
Water Metro
Mattancherry to High Court terminal: 5.30 pm
High Court terminal to Mattancherry:6.20 pm
Ticket fare: Rs 40