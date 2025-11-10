Pre-test to digital census in Kochi corporation's select wards from Nov 10

KOCHI: As part of the preparations for the first phase of India’s first fully digital census, the house listing and housing census, a pre-test will be conducted in wards 1, 2, 3, and 4 of the Kochi corporation from November 10 to 30. A training session for the enumerators and supervisors will be held from November 4 to 6.

As part of the activities, Ernakulam district collector has been appointed as the principal census officer, and the corporation secretary as the charge officer. Enumerators will collect data using specially developed mobile applications designed for the census.

To coordinate the operations and monitor the progress in real time, a Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) web portal has also been introduced for the first time. The pre-test is crucial to ensure the smooth conduct of census operations and to identify and resolve any technical issues in the mobile applications or the portal. The district collector has requested the cooperation of all residents in the selected wards of the Kochi corporation for the census pre-test.