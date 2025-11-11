‘Flash flood’ gives sleepless night to local residents after water tank collapses in Thammanam

KOCHI: Sleep was cut short in the dead of the night for those residing behind the Kerala Water Authority’s Thammanam pump house as the gush of 1.15 crore litres of water knocked them awake at 2.30am on Monday.

“We heard a loud noise, and initially thought it could be a thunder strike. Soon, the compound walls collapsed with a thud. Only then did we look outside, and saw water rushing along and vehicles being carried away,” said Jeevitha, 35, whose car and two-wheeler were wrecked by the current of muddy water.

For Jisha, who lives in the house first in the affected lane, the damage has been huge. “It’s going to be really difficult to get our house back in order. The sad part is that none of this is our fault. All the furniture on the ground floor, appliances including fridge, washing machine and motor, and everything else have been ruined. Children couldn’t go to school today as they stayed up all night after the tank collapse.

We escaped a major tragedy as we were sleeping upstairs,” she said. “Water flowed through the road for around two hours until the tank had drained out,” Jisha said. The local residents said they had regularly been notifying the authorities of the huge amount of water leaking through the cracks in the tank.