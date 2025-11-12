A unique dance programme for women over 50

At Changampuzha Park in Edapally, the sounds of laughter and rhythmic footwork fill the air every Monday and Thursday mornings. Inside the park auditorium, a group of women, most in their fifties, sixties and seventies, move gracefully to the notes of a keerthanam.

This dance class is a unique initiative by the Changampuzha Nirthaswadaka Sadas that aims to rewrite the rules of who gets to dance.

Launched in 2019 under the Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram, the classes were conceived to provide classical dance training in Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam exclusively to women above the age of 50. Today, the classes are proof that art does not discriminate and that passion has no expiry date.

Usha Venugopal, a retired school teacher from St Paul’s College and committee member of the Nirthaswadaka Sadas, is the force behind this initiative.

“I was extremely fond of dancing as a child and wanted to pursue it during my retirement life,” she says, recalling her experience at another dance class where older women were sidelined. “I was saddened by the lack of attention and interest when it came to teaching older women.”

Determined to create a space where women like her could dance without judgement, Usha approached RLV Midhuna Atheesh, a classical dance teacher and her former colleague. Midhuna, then a new mother to a six-month-old, readily agreed to teach.

“These women came to learn not for performances, but

purely out of their love for the artform,” Midhuna says with a smile.

She modified traditional stances like the aramandalam to suit their abilities. “It’s not about perfection, but about the effort they put in and the joy they derive,” she says.