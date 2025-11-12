Kochi shines on global map: Only Indian city in Booking.com’s top 10 destinations to visit in 2026

KOCHI: Kochi has done it again—this time on a global stage. The Queen of the Arabian Sea has been named among Booking.com’s Top 10 Trending Destinations the world must see in 2026, standing tall alongside hotspots in Vietnam, Spain, Colombia, China, Brazil, Australia, Germany, and the USA.

And here’s the kicker—Kochi is the only Indian city to make the cut. The announcement came as part of the Amsterdam-based travel giant’s annual Travel Predictions Research, which identifies the most exciting destinations shaping global travel trends. Booking.com noted that 2026 will be the year travelers design trips “as unique as they are,” seeking out places that reflect their passions, stories, and sense of adventure.

Celebrating the recognition, Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas took to Facebook: “Kerala’s pride in the heart of the world! Kochi has been selected as one of the 10 trending destinations the world should see in 2026! Cultural heritage, a world of flavors, beautiful beaches — this is the magic of our Kochi!”

