Kochi shines on global map: Only Indian city in Booking.com’s top 10 destinations to visit in 2026

KOCHI: Kochi has done it again—this time on a global stage. The Queen of the Arabian Sea has been named among Booking.com’s Top 10 Trending Destinations the world must see in 2026, standing tall alongside hotspots in Vietnam, Spain, Colombia, China, Brazil, Australia, Germany, and the USA.
And here’s the kicker—Kochi is the only Indian city to make the cut. The announcement came as part of the Amsterdam-based travel giant’s annual Travel Predictions Research, which identifies the most exciting destinations shaping global travel trends. Booking.com noted that 2026 will be the year travelers design trips “as unique as they are,” seeking out places that reflect their passions, stories, and sense of adventure.
Celebrating the recognition, Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas took to Facebook: “Kerala’s pride in the heart of the world! Kochi has been selected as one of the 10 trending destinations the world should see in 2026! Cultural heritage, a world of flavors, beautiful beaches — this is the magic of our Kochi!”
Booking.com describes Kochi as a city “shaped by centuries of global trade and cultural exchange.” From the charming lanes of Fort Kochi lined with pastel mansions and hip cafés, to the iconic Chinese fishing nets silhouetted against the Arabian Sea, the city, it says, “is a special place that captures the soul of southern India.”
The portal also highlights Kochi’s vibrant creative pulse—especially during the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, when its historic warehouses transform into avant-garde art spaces. Add to that its cuisine—deeply rooted in Kerala’s spice-rich traditions—and you have what the travel giant calls “the perfect soulful gateway to southern India’s natural beauty and cultural riches.” With this global nod, Kochi joins an elite list of world destinations set to define travel in 2026—cementing its place not just as Kerala’s pride, but as one of the planet’s most enchanting crossroads of culture, flavor, and art.