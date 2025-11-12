UDF's mayor probables Deepthi, Shiny in Congress’ first list of candidates

KOCHI: Deepthi Mary Varghese and Shiny Mathew, UDF’s mayor probables, feature in the first list of 40 candidates the Congress announced on Tuesday for the elections in Kochi corporation. Some familiar names like Antony Kureethara and K A Manaf have also been included.

“Congress has announced candidates in Kochi corporation ahead of the LDF and the BJP. The party is contesting in 65 of the 76 divisions,” said the party’s Ernakulam district president Muhammed Shiyas, while releasing the list.

“This time, the Congress is fielding more women candidates, including in general seats. A total of 22 women are among the candidates announced for 40 seats,” he said.

Shiny, who won from Fort Kochi in the 2015 local body polls, will be contesting again from the seat. In the last council, Kureethara represented Fort Kochi.

This time, the seat has been reserved for women. Shiny had been projected as a probable mayoral candidate during the 2015 polls too, with posters appearing even before any official announcement was made.