LDF fields six ex-UDF councillors to retain power in Kochi corporation

KOCHI: Aiming to retain power in the Kochi corporation, the LDF has included six former UDF councillors in the first list of 70 candidates announced on Wednesday for the upcoming elections.
P M Harris, the LDF candidate in the Kaloor North division, was an IUML councillor and a former public works standing committee chairperson. Gracy Joseph, the LDF candidate in the Kathrikadavu division, was a UDF councillor and was suspended by the District Congress Committee (DCC) in 2020.
Another candidate, M B Muraleedharan from the Vennala division, was a three-term Congress councillor and was also the UDF parliamentary party secretary. LDF candidate in the Thoppumpady division, Sheeba Durom, was suspended from the Congress party in 2023.
A B Sabu, who quit the Congress in 2021, is contesting from the Vyttila division. He is a former KPCC member and a former standing committee chairperson of Kochi corporation. Former Congress councillor Mary Calista Prakashan, who represented the Mundamveli division, is contesting from the same ward on a CPM ticket this time. She gained prominence in 2021 when she switched over to the LDF.
“We are approaching the election with confidence. In the past five years, there were no internal disputes over power or posts such as mayor or deputy mayor.
We worked for the development of the city and the welfare of the people, and we promise stable governance in the coming term,” CPM Ernakulam district secretary S Satheesh said.
Candidates for Mattancherry, Poonithura, Girinagar, Kadavanthra, Panampilly Nagar, and Perumanoor will be announced later.
Other prominent candidates include Deepa Varma (Edappally) and Ambika Sudharshan (Kunnumpuram), potential mayoral candidates for the LDF.
V A Sreejith, the education standing committee chairperson in the current council, former welfare standing committee chairperson Sheeba Lal, former development standing committee chairperson P R Ranish, who represents the Konthuruthy division, CPI’s C A Shakeer, the development standing committee chairperson, CPM district committee member K V Manoj, and former councillors Aji Francis, R Ratheesh, and George Nannat too are in the fray.
HUSBAND, WIFE ENTER POLL FRAY IN ADJACENT DIVISIONS
In a rare coincidence, a couple is contesting in the local body election in Kochi Corporation in adjacent divisions. K J Prakashan, the LDF candidate, is contesting from the Mundamveli East division, while his wife, Mary Calista, is contesting in the Mundamveli division. The couple has been active in politics for several years and was with the UDF. They joined the CPM-led LDF in 2021.
LDF seat-sharing arrangement
CPM: 59 ,CPI: 8
Kerala Congress (M): 3
Janata Dal (S): 2
Nationalist Congress Party: 2
Congress (S): 1
Indian National League: 1