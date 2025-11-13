LDF fields six ex-UDF councillors to retain power in Kochi corporation

KOCHI: Aiming to retain power in the Kochi corporation, the LDF has included six former UDF councillors in the first list of 70 candidates announced on Wednesday for the upcoming elections.

P M Harris, the LDF candidate in the Kaloor North division, was an IUML councillor and a former public works standing committee chairperson. Gracy Joseph, the LDF candidate in the Kathrikadavu division, was a UDF councillor and was suspended by the District Congress Committee (DCC) in 2020.

Another candidate, M B Muraleedharan from the Vennala division, was a three-term Congress councillor and was also the UDF parliamentary party secretary. LDF candidate in the Thoppumpady division, Sheeba Durom, was suspended from the Congress party in 2023.

A B Sabu, who quit the Congress in 2021, is contesting from the Vyttila division. He is a former KPCC member and a former standing committee chairperson of Kochi corporation. Former Congress councillor Mary Calista Prakashan, who represented the Mundamveli division, is contesting from the same ward on a CPM ticket this time. She gained prominence in 2021 when she switched over to the LDF.

“We are approaching the election with confidence. In the past five years, there were no internal disputes over power or posts such as mayor or deputy mayor.