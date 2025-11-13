St Rita’s School PTA president among NDA candidates for Kochi corporation

KOCHI: Giving a call to unite above party lines for development of Kochi, the NDA announced 32 of the 76 candidates for Kochi corporation on Wednesday. Though there are no surprises in the list of candidates, Joshy Kaithavalappil, PTA president of St Rita’s School in Palluruthy, who was involved in the recent hijab row figures among the candidates. Joshy has been fielded by National People’s Party, an ally of the NDA.

Joshy will be contesting the poll from Division no. 62, Palluruthy Kacherippady.

“Though the school falls under division no. 63, It has been reserved for women. So I decided to contest from the neighbouring ward. I had no intention to contest the elections. But there was pressure from the residents of the area and the NPP allotted the seat. The NPP has demanded three seats in Kochi Corporation and we are hopeful of getting one more seat,” Joshy said.

Important candidates include senior BJP leader T P Sindhumol (Girinagar), C G Rajagopal (Ravipuram), Sudha Dileep (Ernakulam Central), Jotsna Peter (Edakochi South), Jude Godwin Roshan (Mulamkuzhy), Corporation Tax appeal standing committee chairperson Priya Prasanth and Public Works standing committee chairperson Sunitha Dixon.